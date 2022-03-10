Tanzania: Zoological Society Boosts Security Patrol in Selous Game Reserve

THE Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) on Wednesday handed over two vehicles worth more than 130m/- for patrol in the Selous Game Reserve.

The vehicles are part of the Monitoring the Illegal Killing of Elephants (MIKE) Programme, which is funded by the European Union (EU).

FZS Country Director, Dr Ezekiel Dembe, said during the handover ceremony in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that MIKE intends to provide a trustworthy, comprehensive, and impartial information base to support conversations and decision making on elephant conservation and management.

"The two vehicles are part of an effort to provide rangers in the area with the tools they need to ensure elephant conservation and management," he explained.

Dr Dembe went on to say that the MIKE Program's goals are laid out in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) under four headings: measuring trends and changes in elephant poaching, assessing the impacts of CITES decisions on elephant conservation and management, and so on.

Another goal is to inform decision-making on elephant management, protection, and enforcement issues, as well as to create capacity in elephant management and enforcement.

The vehicles will be used for patrols, according to Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) Zonal Conservation Commander for the South-Eastern Zone, Mr Abraham Jullu, and because elephants live with other wildlife animals, it will also assist them to safeguard other animals.

Commander Jullu thanked FZS for respecting Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's manifesto, which said that conservation belongs to all stakeholders.

"We will take good care of these vehicles and put them to their proper use. MIKE also funds operations, ranger training, and the construction of an operating house in the Miguruwe sector, as well as rangers' welfare," he explained.

Speaking about elephant poaching in Tanzania, he said that since 2015 Tanzania has reduced poaching from a massive scale that caused the country to be removed from the gang of eight, a global list of countries at the heart of the unprecedented rise in the killing of African elephants and the illegal ivory trade.

Tanzania has seen a 90 per cent reduction in poaching as a result of its four-year multi-pronged anti-poaching program, according to a report released last year by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Recent initiatives have helped the country cut poaching by 90 per cent from 100 per cent, and as a result, animal numbers have exploded, with elephant populations rising from 43,000 in 2014 to 60,000 in 2019.

The government has taken tangible steps to prevent poaching through various initiatives, including conservation training and the development of wildlife conservation and forest paramilitary units, citing the operations of a special task force established in 2016 to combat wildlife poaching.

Tanzania is also creating a zero-poaching strategy, according to the ministry. In 2016, the country launched an anti-poaching campaign.