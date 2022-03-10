Nigeria: Covid-19 - FCT Tops As Nigeria Records 84 New Infections Wednesday

With no fatalities recorded, the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection toll to 254,861.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 84 additional coronavirus infections across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday morning shows that FCT tops the infection chart with 62 cases.

This is coming 24 hours after the NCDC reported that 60 Ukraine returnees were tested positive to COVID-19 at the FCT.

With no fatalities recorded, the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection toll to 254,861 while the fatality toll remains at 3,142.

With no backlog of discharges reported, the NCDC noted that a total of 249,307 people have now been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from FCT, Yobe State came second on the log with 15 cases.

Bayelsa State in the South-south also reported three infections; Abia State, two, while Kaduna and Kano reported a single case each.

NCDC added that six states: Abia, Delta, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.