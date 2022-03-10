Nigeria: Covid-19 - FCT Tops As Nigeria Records 84 New Infections Wednesday

10 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

With no fatalities recorded, the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection toll to 254,861.

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 84 additional coronavirus infections across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday morning shows that FCT tops the infection chart with 62 cases.

This is coming 24 hours after the NCDC reported that 60 Ukraine returnees were tested positive to COVID-19 at the FCT.

With no fatalities recorded, the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection toll to 254,861 while the fatality toll remains at 3,142.

With no backlog of discharges reported, the NCDC noted that a total of 249,307 people have now been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from FCT, Yobe State came second on the log with 15 cases.

Bayelsa State in the South-south also reported three infections; Abia State, two, while Kaduna and Kano reported a single case each.

NCDC added that six states: Abia, Delta, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X