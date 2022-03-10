South Africa: Donn Plugs Mokoena Exit, Covers Mbule Absence

JESSE Donn has been a revelation in SuperSport United's troubled season blighted by inconsistency, the loss of their superstar and uncertainty around another star player.

Midfielder Donn, a standout performer in the challenging campaign for the three-time league champions, has struck some rich vein of form as the capital city side aims to finish the DStv Premiership campaign in a respectable position.

Such has been the commanding and lately goal-scoring performances of the 22-year-old that the loss of star man, Teboho Mokoena, and the absence of want-away sensation, Sipho Mbule, have been offset.

Donn's two goals in the last three matches are a superior return for a midfielder.

He has featured in 17 of seventh-placed United's 20 league matches, illustrating his worth in the youthful side.

"I think this season has been one of tremendous growth for me," the Cape Town-born player told CAJ News.

"It's the first season where I have been involved in most of the games. That has forced me to adapt and learn as I go."

Donn however added he had not reached the top.

"Being a younger player, it (league) has also been a test of my consistency," he said.

"If I'm honest, I can still improve a lot in this regard but I'm grateful for the game time nevertheless."

Donn is basking in the glory of recent goals against AmaZulu and Maritzburg United.

The one against Maritzburg was his first for the club since he joined from Ubuntu Cape Town in 2019.

"I wouldn't say there is any particular reason behind my goal scoring form lately," Donn said in the interview.

"The difference has just been that I have been putting myself in positions to score," the in-form player explained.

"Scoring goals is just about being in the right place at the right time. I've been fortunate enough to experience that in the last few games."

"I haven't scored many goals in the past but, like any player, I love the feeling and hope I can contribute more goals going forward," Donn said.

While he has emerged a perfect fit to fill the gap left by Mokoena, now at champions and table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, Donn conceded the fellow Bafana Bafana player's absence is felt.

"Tebza is an amazing player. There is no doubt that he has left a massive void in our team," he said.

"He was a core part of the structure of the team both on and off the field. But that doesn't mean his void can't be filled."

Donn is forthright on this topic.

He explained that due to the youthful nature of Supersport's squad and approach the management has taken in terms of producing talent instead of buying, this might take longer than expected.

"But with some patience, I'm sure we will produce more players like Tebza in the future," Donn said.

He attributed Matsatsantsa a Pitori's inconsistency this season to a change in strategy.

"Young players are getting chances more than ever before," the player explained.

"Consistency is one of the main struggles for any young footballer and so, naturally the more young players we introduce, the more inconsistent we may become," Donn added.

"That is not an excuse for some of the performances but just an honest analysis of this season's results," he emphasised.

"I still believe we have a lot to give and can rival any team on our day. I'm looking forward to finishing the season strong."

The player meanwhile is undeterred by losing his place in the Bafana squad, announced on Tuesday to face world champions, France, and Guinea later this month.

"Although it's definitely disappointing, I don't see it as a setback," the roving midfielder said.

"If anything, it serves as more motivation to keep improving and growing so that I can be there next time," Donn concluded.

- CAJ News