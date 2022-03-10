Mauritius: Nigerian High Commissioner to Mauritius Calls On Prime Minister Jugnauth

press release

The High Commissioner Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with residence in Maputo, Mozambique, and accredited to Mauritius, Mr Mohammed Musa Yamah, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis. He was accompanied by the Consultant for Nigeria, Mr Vishwanath Gaya.

In a statement following the courtesy call, the High Commissioner highlighted that the meeting with the Prime Minister was very fruitful and focused on the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and Mauritius and ways of further strengthening the foundation and scope of cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions also pertained to the possibilities of expanding investment between the business people of Nigeria and Mauritius as well as the need to increase Pan-African cooperation.

Moreover, the Nigerian High Commissioner underlined the need to build opportunities for youths to take advantage of scholarship programmes offered by the Mauritian Government. He also spoke of future collaborations in terms of training to be offered to Officials of Mauritius in Nigeria and to Officials from Nigeria in Mauritius.

The High Commissioner is presently on a mission in Mauritius for a period of one week and will be returning to Maputo on 13 March 2022.