Mauritius: Newly Appointed High Commissioner of Canada Presents Credentials to President Roopun

The newly appointed High Commissioner Designate of Canada to Mauritius, Mr Christopher John Cooter, presented his Letter of Credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, this afternoon, at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement following the meeting, the High Commissioner highlighted that discussions with President Roopun were cordial and fruitful. Several avenues of cooperation such as education, investment, blue economy and climate change were on the agenda, he indicated.

The aim, he said, is to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Mauritius and Canada and to tap into matters of mutual interest.

The High Commissioner has served abroad as political officer at Canada's missions in Kenya (1991-94) and India (1997-2000), and as Chargé d'Affaires in Cambodia (1998), and, later, as deputy permanent representative to NATO (2006-10), High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador to Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan (2016-19), acting Ambassador to the European Union (2019-20), and acting High Commissioner to South Africa, with accreditation to Namibia, Lesotho, Mauritius, and Madagascar.