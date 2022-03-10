Mauritius: Canadian High Commissioner to Mauritius Meets the Prime Minister

press release

The newly appointed High Commissioner Designate of Canada to Mauritius, Mr Christopher John Cooter, called on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Cooter said that discussions with the Prime Minister was very productive and focused mainly on the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

He underlined that both countries despite the difference in size and proximity, share common areas of interest that can be further developed. The possibilities to work together in the future as well as in partnering in the fields of investment and education were also highlighted during the meeting with the Prime Minister, he added.