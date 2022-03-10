Namibia: Omusati Records Sharp Rise in Rape Cases

The Omusati region recorded an increase in incidents of rape, with 18 cases reported in January and February, compared to nine cases reported during the same months in 2021.

In the entire 2021, a total of 69 cases were reported in the region.

Police regional commander Titus Shikongo said among the 18 cases reported, a female suspect was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old boy recently.

He added that in January, nine cases of rape were reported, including an Angolan woman who allegedly raped a minor boy, while nine cases of rape were also reported in February.

On Sunday, 30 January 2022 at around 16h00 at Okakekete village in the Anamulenge constituency, a 29-year-old man found a two-year-old sleeping alone in the house. The suspect, who lives in the same house as the victim, allegedly raped the two-year-old girl while the elders were busy in the mahangu field.

In an interview with New Era yesterday, Shikongo said 11 suspects are Namibian and four are Angolan, and all have been arrested.

However, families reporting cases late make it difficult for the police to investigate matters promptly.

"Especially when the suspect and the victim are related, it takes a long time for the family to come together and discuss the matter whether they will report it or not, while some people might be against the allegation," he stressed.

Shikongo added that women and girls are often threatened with violence if they tell anyone once they have been raped by men known to them, and this fear sometimes causes the cases to be reported late.

"It is, therefore, very important that all cases of rape are reported early to the nearest police station so that the police can act on time," he urged.

Shikongo said people should also stop giving domestic work to unknown men from faraway places because these are the same people who are likely to rape girls in the houses. -fhamalwa@nepc.com.na