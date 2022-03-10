Tunisia: Olive Oil Export Revenues Up 32 Percent End of January 2022

10 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's olive oil export revenues edged up 32% to 620.6 million dinars by the end of January 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data released by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

Only 18% of these revenues come from packaged olive oil exports, ONAGRI specified, adding that a 4% drop was posted in the volume of exported olive oil from 62 thousand tonnes in November 2020-January 2021 to 59.4 thousand tonnes at the end of January 2022. Extra virgin olive oil accounts for 85% of the totally exported quantities, 15% of which are packaged.

A 40% rise in the average price of olive oil was recorded in the 1st three months of the 2021/2022 campaign, with a variation of 21% to 56%, ONAGRI indicated.

Compared to the prices in Spain in January 2022, the price of Tunisia's exported bulk extra virgin olive oil stood at 10.5DT/kg (€3.2/kg) against 11.1DT/kg (€3.4/kg) for Spain's.

The average export price of Tunisia's organic olive oil was worth €3.47/kg against €3.8/kg for Spain's.

