Mauritius: ICT/Bpo - Minister Balgobin Meets Representatives From Solocal Interactive in Rose Belle

press release

The Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, had a meeting, this afternoon, with the Director, Telesales and Customer Service of the French company Solocal, Mr Olivier Lemoine, and the Director, Solocal Interactive, Mr Amir Falk, in Rose Belle. Discussions revolved around the implementation and expansion of the company in the Indian Ocean as well as the recruitment of new employees,

In a statement after the meeting, Minister Balgobin rejoiced that Solocal Interactive is laying a lot of emphasis on training and is recruiting a lot of young people in the region and providing them with an attractive salary. He underlined that Mauritius has crafted an enabling ecosystem for ICT-BPO companies to develop and flourish. The country, he added, offers several attributes for ICT and BPO activities such as a pool of multilingual, educated and adaptable IT professionals, excellent collaborative business environment, competitive cost to quality proposition, and launch pad for new technologies.

For his part, Mr Olivier Lemoine said that the meeting with Minister Balgobin centered around future projects in the Indian Ocean as well as the vision of the Government on Call Centres in Mauritius and Rodrigues.

He recalled that some 300 people are employed in Solocal Interactive in Mauritius and Rodrigues adding that the vision of the company is to accompany enterprises working in the BPO and ICT sectors. He also expressed the wish to work with the youth from the Rose Belle Youth Centre and to train them in telemarketing.

Mr Amir Falk stated that the ICT/BPO industry is a key driver of the Mauritian economy and expressed confidence as regards the growth of this sector in the coming months. According to him, the sector will increasingly become a pillar of economic activity in Mauritius as it benefits from an exclusive technical and professional potential with an excellent command of French.

Mr Falk added that to support its Telesales and Customer Service Division, Solocal, the French number one in Europe in local digital communication, is strengthening its teams. "Our business has been growing steadily for years, but we are in a phase of significant acceleration. We are going to continue our growth and make our working models evolve. Our site in Rodrigues will recruit about 30 additional employees while our site in Mauritius, more precisely in Rose Belle, will recruit between 60 and 70 employees."

On that occasion, Minister Balgobin proceeded with the remittance of awards to the deserving employees of the company.

Solocal Interactive in Rodrigues and Mauritius

To support its Telesales Prospecting and Customer Service division, Solocal is strengthening its teams and has created Solocal Interactive in Rodrigues and Mauritius.

Set up in Port Mathurin in April 2020 and in Rose Belle in May 2021, these new technical platforms aim not only to strengthen both Solocal's sales teams dedicated to winning new customers, but also those focused on customer relations, in order to deliver on Solocal's promise of customer satisfaction. Solocal Interactive is part of the development of the group's digital activities and the expertise of its support services. The Telesales and Customer Service activities, which are outsourced to Mauritius, promote optimal management of customer satisfaction, and better control of operating costs.

The teams in Mauritius are working in the Landscope building in Rose Belle, which has been completely refurbished with functional and modern offices, equipped with high technology.