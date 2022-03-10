Malawi: Police Investigating Chileka Family Tragedy

Police in Blantyre are investigating how four members of the same family died at Kantumbiza Village in Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.

The four include the father of the household, 38-year-old, Evance Kalichero and his three children.

Southern Region Police Spokesperson, Ramsy Mushani, told MBC that they suspect the family ate poisonous pumpkins on Monday evening.

The children were discovered dead on Tuesday morning, and the father died of shock minutes later.

Mushane has since dispelled rumours that the mother who also collapsed due to shock after learning about the incident, died.

"She is alive" Mushani said.