Malawi: Mathanga Out On Bail

10 March 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)

Henry Mathanga, former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), has been granted bail by the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Court.

Mathanga was arrested for his alleged involvement in financial crimes.

Powell Nkhutabasa, the lawyer representing Mathanga told MBC that his client was being pursued by the Fiscal Police and he surrendered himself to police on Tuesday where he spent a day in a cell until his bail ruling on Wednesday.

The former RBM deputy chief is the third accused person in a case of alleged misrepresentation of financial figures to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to project a healthy economy.

The other accused persons are former Finance Minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha and former RBM Governor, Dalitso Kabambe.

Both are answering charges bordering on abuse of office and false accounting.

When Mathanga appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa, he was granted bail.

He is restricted from travelling outside Lilongwe unless with permission from the police and must report to National Police Headquarters every Monday.

