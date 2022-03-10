South Africa: SA Records 1,867 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 1 867 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of positive cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 3 688 423.

According to a statement issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were confirmed in Gauteng with 37% positive cases, followed by the Western Cape with 26% positive cases.

"KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of new cases," the NICD said.

A total of 23 314 522 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors, including 12 666 705 conducted in private and 10 647 817 in public sectors.

Thirteen deaths have also been reported, and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24-48 hours, and bringing the total to 99 656 deaths.

"The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 569 538 with a recovery rate of 96.8%," the NICD reported.

A total of 32 332 691 vaccines has been administered in South Africa.