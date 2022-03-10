Zimbabwe: Harare Admits Failure to Run Public Toilets

10 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

In a clear sign of admission of failing to offer the least basic services, the opposition-led Harare City Council said it wants to lease its ablution facilities for them to be usable.

In a statement, Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said the council will soon tender for the lease of some of its ablution facilities to individuals, companies or consortia.

"The state of the facilities requires capital injection for them to be usable. There is virgin land as well for the development of new facilities," he said.

