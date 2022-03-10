Liberian Scholar Ibrahim Nyei Slams Rep. Marvin Cole, Min. Mcgill for Taking Students Out of School for Political Reason

Monrovia — Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei, a Liberian researcher, policy analyst and columnist, has described as "embarrassing and appalling" Rep. Marvin's decision to shut down public schools in Gbarnga to allow students line the routes to welcome Minister Nathaniel McGill to the city.

On his instructions last Friday, the Bong County District Three lawmaker coerced all public schools students and their administrators to abandon classes to welcome the minister of state, who was invited to grace the graduation ceremony of the government-run Dolokelen Gboveh High School.

In his own defense, the lawmaker said he compelled students to line the routes to show gratitude to Minister McGill for paying their school fees.

And Nyei said the lawmaker's action constitutes an abuse of power and violation of the the students' right to association and free expression.

"This sets a terrible precedent in our country," he said. "At this stage of our democratic development, no single member of government should be allowed to exercise such arbitrary power; and no citizen should be compelled to openly support a political party or an individual - no matter their station in society- against their will."

Nyei said it is even more appalling that Minister McGill would tolerate such a violation and arbitrary exercise of power in his 'honor'.

"Public support and rewards for those in public service must be earned and not coercively exacted, particularly from young and impressionable students whose prospects for a brighter future are being blighted by the lack of quality education and basic services," he added.

He said it is sadly that the Ministry of Education hasn't said a word since the incident occurred on Friday, March 4th.

"It is crucial the Ministry of Education takes immediate action and establish guardrails against such disruption in the education system. Failure to take action now will embolden other politicians to compel public school students in their counties to join their rallies," he said.

"The majority of pupils in government schools are from the poorest of the poor households. It is a shame that politicians would take advantage of their poverty by drawing them into an unproductive popularity contest against their will."

Nyei's condemnations add to many of those who have slammed the lawmaker's decision. Cyrus Eastman, wrote: "I don't really understand how our country is running, why should students leave their studies and schools to welcome a minister," he said.

Joshua Peabody who commented under a Facebook video carried by FrontPageAfrica, said: "And the Minister of State Nathaniel McGill also supported his backward thinking? I hope that the Liberian people are taking note and give most of those guys that failing them red cards in 2023. Just last week in the UK some people started pushing for 10 minutes, just 10 minutes to be added to recess period and the head teachers association came up to say that the 10 minutes is too much and that it could hamper the lesson plans. Then someone, a lawmaker is wasting hours."

Napoleon Weah, who also voiced his regrets under a live Facebook video done by FrontPageAfrica, said: "The representative is right to order schools closed. Whenever you subject yourself to the wishes of others, you have sold yourself. The minister has paid tuition for those students, hence, he needs to be adored. This is an apparent indication of how money will influence voters decision comes 2023. Beware Liberians."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Alfred Gbomina, who also expressed his thoughts under a FrontPageAfrica podcast of students lining the routes to welcome Minister McGill, said: "Those guys joking with the future of a generations of would-be scientists, chemists, doctors, physicists, and professors that our country urgently need because they want to imperious. We lost a whole generation to war, now they playing when we trying to play catch up as a country."

Stanley Tyayan, who also wrote on the matter, said: "I think the school administrators are all been used by the law maker. The students would not get out of classes if there was no order from the principals.. Nonsense!"

Augustus Bleetan, another texter to our live podcast on the matter, said: "Wow! Because of a minister's visit, our children have to leave schools. Shame on on schools authority who let our students out to welcome a minister."