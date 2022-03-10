Zimbabwe: I Am More Popular Than Most Politicians - Hosiah Chipanga

Outspoken veteran musician Hosiah Chipanga has boasted that he is more likeable compared to many local politicians and is confident that his fans will support his political ambitions.

This follows the prolific lyricist's recent decision to dump his decades long musical career and venture into politics.

Chipanga said he had always wanted to be a politician from a young age and would be leaving music to focus on achieving that dream ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

The Mutare based song writer is contesting for the Dangamvura - Chikanga National Assembly constituency.

He said: "I now want to focus on politics and make sure that my party grows. I have what it takes to be a good leader."

He added that he hoped his fans would support his new political party Patriotic Zimbabweans just as they had supported his music.

"I have many fans in music and it is possible for them to follow me to politics . Also I am more popular than many politicians who are already in the game.

"I have always wanted to be a politician from childhood. This is not an overnight decision and I am ready to take part in next year's harmonised elections."