Malawi: Court Grants Bail to Former Deputy Central Bank Governor Arrested On Allegations of Falsifying IMF Figures

10 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A former Reserve Bank of Malawi deputy governor has been granted bail by a court in Lilongwe following his arrest on Tuesday on allegations of falsifying IMF figures.

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate's Court on Wednesday granted bail to the former deputy governor of RBM Henry Mathanga after he was arrested on his alleged involvement in financial crimes.

Mathanga surrendered himself to police after learning that fiscal police were looking for him.

Mathanga becomes the third accused in a case of alleged doctoring of financial figures, to project a healthy economy, that were submitted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank while in RBM office.

The other accused in the case are former RBM governor Dalitso Kabambe and former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha who are answering to charges bordering on abuse of office and false accounting.

When he appeared before chief resident magistrate Patrick Chirwa, Mathanga was granted bail.

His bail conditions include one million Kwacha cash bond, two reliable sureties bonded at five million Kwacha each non - cash bond and to surrender his travel documents.

Among other conditions, Mathanga is not supposed to travel outside Lilongwe without informing the police and to be reporting to Nation Police Headquarters every Monday.

