Malawi: Bullets Draw Silver in Pamtsetse Bonanza

Nyasa Big Bullets have drawn Silver Strikers in the Pamtsetse Nzika Bonanza to be played this weekend at Bingu National Stadium.

This comes barely a week after Bullets beat Silver 1-0 on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre in the Charity Shield sponsored by NBS Bank.

In another game, Mighty Wanderers face Civo United in the bonanza aimed at raising K50 million towards relief aid for Cyclone Ana flood victims in the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

The winners of the games on Saturday will meet in the final on Sunday.

Reacting to the draw, Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda said they were ready for any team.

"This is totally different game. The approach will be different. The atmosphere will be different. We will take it as it comes," he said.

But the former Bullets and Flames captain said this weekend bonanza would help them to prepare for the season.

"We had an extended off season because we wanted to give our players enough time to rest. So, this bonanza will be good for us," he said.

His counterpart, McDonald Yobe, who was also his former teammate at Bullets and Canada's Otawa Wizards, said facing Bullets twice in a week would help them assess where they went wrong in the Charity Shield.

"We can say that we will aim at avenging for the loss. We had a good game, but we didn't take our chances.

Wanderers assistant coach Joseph Kamwendo said they were geared for the bonanza.