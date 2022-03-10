Malawi Needs K68bn Four Month Cyclone Ana Recovery Plan

On 25 January 2022, Malawi fell within the storm path of tropical cyclone Ana, which formed in the Mozambican Channel, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Severe flooding has damaged people’s lives, livelihoods, socio-economic infrastructure, and key supply routes and bridges. On 26 January, the Government of Malawi officially declared a state of disaster. Current ﬁgures indicate over 187,000 households (845,000 people) have been impacted by ﬂooding and heavy rains, with many displaced in schools, churches, informal camp sites and temporary shelters. Thousands of hectares of smallholder farmers crops have been washed away. Interagency assessments are underway and results, providing a more detailed picture of the extent of damage, are expected by mid-week. The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and humanitarian partners, including WFP, are already providing relief items to affected population. As part of our immediate response, WFP will be providing corn soya blend to some 21,000 households (around 95,000 people) in the four most affected districts of Chikwawa, Mulanje, Nsanje and Phalombe. Distributions are starting today, the 2nd of February. WFP is prioritising displaced people living in temporary shelters while at the same time looking for additional resources to continue and scale up the response. Corn soya blend is a nutritive porridge made of soya and maize and fortified with vitamins and minerals. Each household will receive a 12kg ration to prevent undernutrition. This initial response will target 38,000 people in Chikwawa, 26,000 people in Mulanje, 27,000 people in Nsanje, and 4,000 people in Phalombe. In addition, WFP is providing logistics support and increased transport capacity to DoDMA and partners to deliver relief items to affected areas. To continue ensuring support beyond this initial response period, WFP is appealing for more resources to respond to increased food insecurity for affected populations who, as a result of flooded lands, have experienced substantial crop damage. WFP stands ready to continue supporting the Government in addressing the urgent food needs of the affected population.

Officials from the department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) say Malawi needs K68 billion to carry out its four-month disaster response plan to recover damages caused by Cyclone Ana.

This is contained in a disaster response plan released by the department.

The plan says the department needs K72.7 billion to successfully implement its response strategy.

Currently, the nation has a funding gap of K68.9 billion, according to the report.

Tropical storm Ana which originated from the Indian Ocean made landfall on the Mozambique coast around midday of Monday 24th January 2022 and later headed for southern Malawi hitting the country on the early hours of 25th January 2022.

The storm triggered torrential rains accompanied by strong winds over most areas of the country which led to severe flooding across all districts in the Southern Region and some districts in the Central Region.

According to DODMA disaster response report, over 995 thousand people have been affected by cyclone Ana with Chikwawa district recording the highest number of those displaced.

It adds that 190,000 people were displaced, 46 died, 18 went missing and 206 sustained injuries.

"The Tropical Storm Ana has impacted almost on all sectors with following sectors experiencing significant damage: Agriculture and Food Security, Transport, Energy, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Education and Health sectors," reads part of the report.

DODMA has also raised concerns on worsening incidences of gender-based violence and violence against women and girls which is likely to be aggravated by the dire food and sanitary conditions in the camps housing flood victims.

One of the affected sectors is agriculture with over 70,000 hectares of the cropped area belonging to 91,016 households severely affected, as well as 36,803 livestock either killed or injured by the floods.

The government will therefore require over K1.78 billion to address damages in the sector while food security requires over K17 billion Kwacha.

An agriculture expert Tamani Nkhono has since called on authorities to assist farmers with inputs for winter cropping to help cover up for the losses incurred.

"Going forward there is need for the nation to have a strong contingency plan for disasters like these, because for instance in the lower shire almost every year we face these challenges.

"There is a need to ensure people are aware of the challenges they may face if they continue to reside in such areas," Nkhono said

Meanwhile, Chipiliro Khamula, spokesperson for DoDMA said the response plan will be implemented by the government through Humanitarian clusters with the district council's leadership.