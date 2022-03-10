Tanzania: Tz Tourism Stakeholders Revel in Unwto Prospects

STAKEHOLDERS in the tourism sector are reveling in prospects that come with Tanzania hosting the upcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commission for Africa Meeting.

On Tuesday, Tanzania inked a deal to formally agree to play host to the high-profile gathering slated for October, in Arusha this year.

Speaking to this paper in separate interviews on Wednesday, the sector's players heaped praise on the government for its relentless efforts in cementing Tanzania's global status on the tourism front.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Hotel Association of Tanzania (HAT) Kennedy Edward said the decision by the UN agency goes to show that Tanzania was no longer just a tourism destination offering undoubtedly the most beautiful tourism products in Africa, but also the continent's tourism hub.

According to Mr Edward, the high-profile meeting will serve not just as a platform for assessing the tourism sector as it is, but also considering the future of tourism.

"This means all stakeholders should have a mindset of looking at Tourism from a sustainable and futuristic perspective. Not just from a business standpoint, but from an environmental and conservation outlook," explained the hotelier cum advocate.

He added that the meeting would give room for all stakeholders to showcase, each one at their own capacity and the beauty of Tanzania.

"Tanzania has so much to offer to the world and we are yet to exploit our potential as a country, so this meeting can be a platform to show the world what we bring to the table".

He equally lauded the government, particularly President Samia Suluhu Hassan, describing her as the number one 'Tourism Stakeholder'.

"Her passion and support for the industry is what has brought Tanzania back to the world map and created room for global appreciation leading up to Tanzania hosting 65th UNWTO Commission for Africa 2022 meeting," he added.

The annual event is considered to be a major institutional platform where ministries in charge of tourism discuss the latest trends of the sector at the continental and global level and the implementation of their program of work.

In his sentiments, the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) Chief Executive Officer Sirili Akko said they profoundly welcomed the decision by the UNWTO to convene its August meeting in the country.

"Indeed, the UN agency charged with global tourism has made the right choice of choosing Tanzania as an ideal place to hold their high-profile meeting," offered Mr Akko.

The TATO boss exuded confidence that the meeting will further advance the interests of tourism and the hospitality sectors of the entire continent even as Africa and the rest of the world continue to grapple with Covid- 19 Pandemic.

His counterpart from the Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators (ZATO) Hassan Ali Mzee said operators in the Isles were excited with the prospects of hosting such a gathering, vowing to capitalize on the rare occasion.

Mr Mzee was optimistic that the meeting would market the country's tourist destinations with players keeping tabs with it.

"We are eagerly waiting for it, this is an opportune time to woo more tourists to the country," added the ZATO official.

Last December, UNWTO applauded Tanzania for being amongst a handful of countries that managed to keep the sector afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the UN agency's Secretary-General Zurab Pololkashvir, Tanzania is among the few countries on the continent that ensured the tourism sector continued to perform well by grabbing various opportunities that emerged in advertising its tourism sites.

This year's meeting is expected to draw 54 tourism ministers from all African states

UNWTO's African Member States will work together to establish a new narrative for tourism across the continent.

Ends

