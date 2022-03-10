Tanzania: Samia At One - Govt City in Top Gear

THE six-phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has in the past one year spent 300bn/- for the construction of the government city and infrastructures in the country's capital Dodoma.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs, Ambassador Pindi Chana said the money was endorsed for the construction of government's office buildings and road infrastructures.

She said in December last year the government launched the second phase of construction of the ministries' buildings and Attorney General Office building at the government city popularly known as Magufuli City at Mtumba area.

The minister said the funds, apart from being channeled to constructing ministries' offices, which will accommodate all employees, will as well be directed to construction of a number of infrastructures including 51.2-kilometre roads in the government city.

Ambassador Chana expressed President Samia's commitment to ensure smooth relocation of the government to Dodoma, with all needed infrastructures in place.

On politics, she said, in 365-days of President Samia in office, the government has ensured that people enjoy democratic environment and that stakeholders took part in a number of debates and discussions on democracy issues.

She outlined the number of meetings by stakeholders in which they discussed the country's political situation and issued recommendations which were considered for implementation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister on the other hand reiterated the government's commitment to fight against use of narcotic drugs, which has adverse economic and health impacts.

In the past one year, she said, a total of 35,227.5-kilogrammes of illicit drugs were nabbed of which 1,124kg was heroin, 811.3 cocaine, 22,741 marijuana, 10,931-mirung, 4.92 grams of morphine and 428.60 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

During the year, 859.36kg of drugs was nabbed, a second record since independence whereby seven Iranian suspects were arrested.

In helping drug addicts, the government has established six sober houses in the regions of Songwe, Arusha and Dar es Salaam, treating more than 10,600 victims daily and 200 treated youths were enrolled for apprenticeship programmes.

She went on highlighting President Samia's one-year achievements in her docket, saying the government also launched a digital platform in August last year dubbed 'Dashboard' for monitoring and coordinating government's activities and projects.

Ambassador Chana said they were in the final stages to come up with guidelines on the implementation and review of government policies to enable more engagement of stakeholders.

Speaking over disaster management, the Minister said they are finalizing a bill that will propose best practices of dealing with disasters in the country.