Tanzania: Analysts Hail Mwinyi's Cabinet Reshuffle

ANALYSTS have hailed Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi's cabinet reshuffle, expressing high hopes that the changes will further bolster the government's performance.

President Mwinyi made changes to his cabinet, dropping two ministers, while appointing seven deputy ministers for the first time since stepping in power following the 2020 general election.

The newly-appointed ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in today by President Mwinyi at the Vuga-based State House.

Politicians, academicians and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) praised the changes made on Tuesday, in which Dr Saada Mkuya Salum was appointed new Finance and Planning Minister. The former Union Minister for Finance and Planning replaces Mr Jamal Kassim Ali, who has been moved to the State House as State Minister (Revolutionary Council).

Commenting, Chairperson of the Alliance for Tanzania Farmers Party (AFP) Mr Said Soud Said praised the latest shake-up, saying it aimed at enhancing the government's delivery.

He warned the newly-appointed ministers against letting down President Mwinyi, who has shown commitment to transform the Indian Ocean semi-autonomous archipelagos socially and economically.

"We are happy with the changes, but the reshuffle will be meaningful if both the incumbent and the new ministers ditch the business-as-usual mindset, which has been a stumbling block to development.

"It is imperative for the new team to work hard to the expectation of the president and the people of Zanzibar," Soud said.

The Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Chairperson Mr Ali Amour also praised President Mwinyi for making cabinet reshuffle, saying such a move is important to remind government leaders to effectively fulfill their responsibilities.

"Normally shuffling the pack is made with reasons, including underperformance, we expect the new team will improve efficiency and achieve the government goals," said Amour.

The director of the Association of Non-Governmental Organizations of Zanzibar (ANGOZA) Mr Hassan Khamis said reshuffles signify the importance of assessing performance.

"We are happy with changes in the Finance and Planning Ministry... Everyone knows that Dr Saada Mkuya carries with her huge experience in the financial sector and economic-related matters, we highly hope that she will deliver to the optimum," said Mr Khamis.

A women activist Ms Fatma Omar expressed her profound happiness with the increased number of women in the cabinet from five to seven, adding that the reshuffle means that the president is seeking new zeal and speed in effectively running the government.

"All the appointed ministers and their deputies should work harder to meet people's expectations of seeing a much more developed Zanzibar," she said.

According to the press statement released on Tuesday and signed by the Zanzibar Chief Secretary Eng Zena Ahmed Said, two ministers -- Mr Abdalla Kombo, who was the Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries and Dr Soud Nahodha, who was the Minister for Agriculture have been dropped.

The new cabinet with their ministries in bracket include Jamal Kassim Ali (State Minister, State House); Masoud Ali Mohammed (State Minister, Regional Administration, Local Government, and Special Department), Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman (State Minister, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance) and Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga (State Minister, Labour, Economy and Investments).

Ms Harusi Said Suleiman is the new State Minister, First Vice-President's Office, Mr Hamza Hassan Juma (State Minister, Second Vice-President, Policy, Coordination, and House of Representatives), Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed (Minister for Infrastructure, Communications and Transport) and Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis, who is the new Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock.

Others are Ms Lela Muhamed Mussa (Minister for Education and Vocational Training), Ms Tabia Maulid Mwita (Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports), Ms Rahma Kasim Ali (Minister for Land and Housing Development), Mr Shaib Hassan Kaduara (Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals), Mr Simai Mohamed Said (Minister for Tourism and Heritage) and Mr Suleiman Masoud Makame (Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries).

Also in the list are Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui (Minister for Health), Ms Riziki Pembe Juma (Minister for Social Development, Elderly, Gender and Children) and Mr Omar Said Shaaban (Minister for Trade and Industries development).

The list of deputy ministers includes Mr Ali Suleiman Ameir (Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning), Mr Juma Makungu Juma (Infrastructure, Communications, and Transport), Mr Ali Abdulgullam Hussein (Education and Vocational Training), Mr Hassan Khamis Hafidh (Health), Ms Anna Athanas Paul (Social Development, Elderly, Gender and Children), Mr Shaaban Ali Othman (Water, Energy and Minerals) and Mr Nadir Abdullatif Alwardy (Land and Housing Development).