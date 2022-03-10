Nigeria Bans Foreigners From Buying Agric Produce Directly From Farmers

The government says farmers have been exploited by middlemen who buy cheap yet drive prices high.

The Nigerian government has banned foreigners from purchasing agricultural produce directly from farmers.

It announced the ban Wednesday via its verified Twitter handle, saying only licensed and duly registered local buying agents can now buy products directly from farmers in the country.

"The Federal Executive Council (FEC) today approved a Ban on foreigners and their representatives purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gate.

"Henceforth, only licensed and duly registered local buying agents can now buy products directly from farmers in Nigeria," the tweet read.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, said foreigners have been going to the farm gates to buy produce from the farmers at low prices, thus discouraging the farmers from continuing with their trade.

"As part of the FEC approval, the Attorney-General will draft a law that will be sent to NASS to support the implementation of the new Policy.

"We will also use Commodity Associations, to which the farmers belong, to ensure effective implementation," he said.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the national president, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ibrahim Kabir, welcomed the decision, which he said was because the low rates foreign middlement pay poor farmers at the farm gate.

"I strongly support the government for taking that action," he said.

"I know in the Kano areas, some Lebanese go to our farms to buy things and some Chinese also go to buy from the farm.

"So, once you buy from the farm gate the farmers sell at a low bottom price but if you come to the market and sell directly that means you will get your small profits, " Mr Kabir said.

Some Nigerians have, however, worried about the implementation of the new policy. Others think the decision may constrain the market.

"Allow the market to operate freely. Whoever knows the road to the market, let him go. Local farmers should also be able to make international contacts and sell directly," said a Twitter user, Ahmed Tijjani.