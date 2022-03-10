Malawi: Bread Prices Go Up As Russian Wheat Faces Western Sanctions

10 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Bread prices have drastically gone up in the country.

The bread prices have doubled in the past few weeks to K1,000 which is also a packet of sugar as cost of living in the country continues to escalate.

Some bakery managers, say this is because the price of wheat , has gone high globally.

"As a result, A 50 kilogram bag of bread flour which was at around 36 000 Kwacha, is now at 48 000 Kwacha," said one of the managers.

Executive Director for the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA), John Kapito, has since asked government to intervene on the pricing matter , saying Malawians will suffer.

Malawi is one of the few African countries which depends on Russian wheat for bread making.

Russia has been hit by Western sanctions for invading Ukraine.

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to ask the government to intervene swiftly before this gets out of hand.

