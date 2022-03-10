Kenya: Govt to Review Covid-19 Containment Measures After Consistent Few Cases, CS Kagwe Says

Nairobi — The government is set to review the COVID-19 containment measures following a consistent reduction of the positivity rate, the latest being 0.3 percent.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that the containment measures will be announced on Friday at 2.00pm.

"Yes, that is correct, we will review the containment measures. Let us wait for the press conference tomorrow (Friday) at 2.00pm. That is when it will all come out," he stated.

The announcement came at a time when 14 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday with no deaths being reported.

A statement from the Ministry of health further stated that four patients are on supplementary oxygen with all of them being in the general wards.

Kagwe had stated that none of the patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU) while only one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a statement, he indicated that so far, the total confirmed cases in Kenya are now at 323, 129 with cumulative tests so far at 3,418, 275.

5, 641 fatalities have also been recorded.