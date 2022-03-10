Kenya: Govt to Review Covid-19 Containment Measures After Consistent Few Cases, CS Kagwe Says

10 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government is set to review the COVID-19 containment measures following a consistent reduction of the positivity rate, the latest being 0.3 percent.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that the containment measures will be announced on Friday at 2.00pm.

"Yes, that is correct, we will review the containment measures. Let us wait for the press conference tomorrow (Friday) at 2.00pm. That is when it will all come out," he stated.

The announcement came at a time when 14 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday with no deaths being reported.

A statement from the Ministry of health further stated that four patients are on supplementary oxygen with all of them being in the general wards.

Kagwe had stated that none of the patients are in the High Dependency Units (HDU) while only one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a statement, he indicated that so far, the total confirmed cases in Kenya are now at 323, 129 with cumulative tests so far at 3,418, 275.

5, 641 fatalities have also been recorded.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X