Kenya: Garissa County Commissioner Activates Op-Mandated Election Monitoring Team

Garissa — The national administration team in Garissa county has operationalized a multi-sectoral election monitoring team ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Addressing the press after the launch of the Garissa multi-sectoral coordination and collaboration committee at the government guest house, area County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said that the committee has been mandated to ensure a peaceful election

The committee members are key election stakeholders drawn from the security sector, county government, IEBC, NGOs, religious organizations, civil societies, business community Boda Boda association, women and youth representatives.

Cherutich said that the committee will also sensitize the residents on the importance of peaceful elections campaigns devoid of violence among other key issues. He said security agencies will work together with other stakeholders in information sharing on possible violence hotspot areas.

Kenya livestock marketing council chair Dubat Amey observed that it is the responsibility of every Kenyan to maintain peace during and after the general elections.

"As elders, we will make sure that there is no violence of any kind in Garissa. We will share all relevant information with the relevant security agencies so that action can be taken on would-be perpetrators," Dubat said.

"We need to continue with our normal lives after elections and be able to go back to our business, farms, jobs or livestock without worrying of being attacked or that our houses will be burnt," he added.

Rukia Mohamed, a women leader, said that women and children are the biggest victims of violence.

"Sexual and gender based violence tend to increase when there is no peace. As women, this year we are at the forefront advocating for cohesion and peaceful elections," Rukia said.

Abdillahi Salat, representing the SUPKEM said that they will not allow any politician to incite the citizens especially the youth and boda boda operators to cause chaos. - Kna