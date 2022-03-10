Kenya: Bodaboda Crackdown Takes a Toll on Delivery Services as Bicycle Use Thrives

Nairobi — The crackdown on bodabodas has taken a toll on the delivery business within Nairobi with several consumers decrying frustrations while accessing delivery services

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the crackdown on Tuesday following an incident that saw a female motorist sexually assaulted in the city.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Kenyans had opted and got used to delivery services to procure food, drinks and even items shopped through online shops.

A glimpse at the apps reveals that the option of ordering from Uber Eats and Bolt Foods remains unavailable notifying users that 'drivers are extra busy."

Meanwhile, on social media, many businesses decry delay in supplying goods to their clients amid the crackdown which has affected online sales.

Leo watu walikuwa wanatuma uber iwachukulie samaki. There was a crackdown around westie all day. Hata riders wa most food apps were not available. Moments like this reminds all of us how various sectors depend on each other to survive.

-- BIGFISH🐠 (@osumo_brad) March 9, 2022

I sell car batteries and deliver to stalled clients but today was bad. Had to ask customers to come to the office or send uber to pick for them. Loss for me loss for clients.

-- d'Frey (@GodfreySpence) March 9, 2022

My supplies delayed for several hours as the delivery guy was unavailable.

-- Fo Ngoe (@mainagicheru) March 9, 2022

On the flip side, however, the use of bicycles is gaining traction with bicycle parking facility, Baiskeli Centre claiming that it is being overwhelmed with deliveries.

Thread

Yesterday we were completely overwhelmed with deliveries, unfortunately we had to cancel some due to lack of enough riders, we realize the need to add more bikes and riders as the demand for our delivery services is quickly growing, we will soon be onboarding more cyclists pic.twitter.com/FRjr1dMMGw

-- Baiskeli Centre (@BaiskeliC) March 9, 2022