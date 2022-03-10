Kenya: UDM's National Delegates Convention Endorses Odinga as Presidential Candidate

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid has continued to gain momentum after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) resolved to have him as their presidential candidate.

The party led by Mandera Governor Ali Roba in their National Delegation Convention (NDC) resolved unanimously to propel Odinga to Statehouse come August 9.

"UDM national delegates conference endorses Hon Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate for the party in the 2022 General elections, "read the party lawyer Issa Mansur.

The UDM party which enjoys majority of the backing in the Northeastern Region also resolved to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement ahead of the polls.

The party leader assured that the Arid and Semi-arid (ASALS) are locked behind Odinga's bid.

"We have signed a cooperation agreement with Jubilee party, and we are now under Azimio la Umoja movement to ensure Odinga is the 5th president," Odinga stated.

The NDC was attended by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Former Gatundu North MP Peter Kenneth, and Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Odinga while welcoming the endorsement issued a raft of promises aimed at improving economy in the region that he alluded has been marginalized for decades.

"Pastoralists are very important people and my government will ensure it considers their plight through creating opportunities aimed at ensuring that Livestock production is enhanced even in the cases of drought," he said.

This is even as he promised to promote Devolution in the country which he asserted was the key to solving perennial issues facing marginalized areas in the Northeastern Region. This comes days after Jubilee party settled on a cooperation agreement with United Democratic Movement, aimed at propelling the Azimio la Umoja Movement.