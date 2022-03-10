Rwanda: FERWAFA in Renewed Bid to Develop Grassroots Football

The national football federation (FERWAFA) and the Fédération Rwandaise du Sport Scolaire (FRSS), an Association that manages sports competitions in secondary schools, will sign a partnership to develop football at grassroots level on Thursday at Grand Legacy Hotel.

"Since we are planning to have firm youth tournaments, it is imperative to partner with schools so that we can help them with technical assistance to develop young footballers in the country," Ferwafa Spokesman Jules Karangwa told Times Sport

He added that, "We have been talking with FRSS to see how we can help each other to develop our football from the grassroots level."

The partnership will also include Ferwafa supporting the inter-schools football sports competition and also training coaches so as to unearth the next generation of future stars.

