Kenya: Sakaja Most Popular Gubernatorial Candidate in Nairobi - TIFA Study

Nairobi — Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi, according to the latest report from Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA).

The study revealed that Sakaja has the best chance of clinching the Nairobi County top seat after the August 9 polls at 23 percent followed by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi at 14 percent.

Seven percent of the respondents said they prefer the incumbent Anne Kananu while 6 per cent said they prefer Richard Ngatia governorship.

The research further indicated that 5 per cent of the respondents demonstrated that they would support former governor Mike Sonko as governor while 4 per cent would want Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to succeed Kananu.

The study revealed that 35 percent of the respondents are still undecided

"I would say that even if Senator Sakaja should be happy with his results, there is no basis for him relaxing since 35 per cent of the respondents are still making up their minds," TIFA Research analyst Tom Wolf stated.

In the Senatorial race, majority of the respondents still prefer Sakaja at 8 percent while 4 percent want Karen Nyamu to be the next Nairobi Senator.

However, 75 percent of the respondents are not sure of the candidates, are undecided and won't vote.

"That race for Senator in Nairobi is wide open as of now since these surveys were done in the last couple of days. Once it is very clear that when the nominations go in and everybody sees that senator Sakaja is going to be contesting for governor not Senator obviously his 8 per cent will go somewhere and that will give Nairobi voters a much clearer Idea of what their choices will be, "Wolf Stated.

In the Nairobi women representative positions 34 per cent of the respondents prefer the Incumbent Esther Passaris to retain her seat followed by her nearest potential competitor Millicent Omanga at 9 percent.

48 percent of the respondents are still undecided or not sure of their preferred candidates.