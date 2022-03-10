Uganda: "Fulfill Your Promises to the Female Gender," DP Tasks Govt

"Fulfill your promises to the female gender," DP tasks gov't

By Adam Nuwamanya

As Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Women's Day on Tuesday, Democratic Party (DP) Women's League implored the government to implement its promises to Ugandans, most especially the female gender.

In a press briefing held in Kampala, DP Women's League president Aisha Waligo beseeched the government to fulfill its promise of Sanitary pads, which she said are the key menstrual remedy for the recorded school dropouts among adolescent girls.

"We are very cognizant about the unfulfilled promises of government in this country. You remember very well how President Museveni came out and promises sanitary towels to all young women in this country from P.5. Up to now, that promise has never been fulfilled," Waliggo said.

According to Waliggo, the skyrocketing prices of commodities also pose a potential threat to women.

She said that men forgot their paternal roles and women are the ones toiling to ensure family sustainability.

"Women have lacked soap because of a bar which was originally Shs. 3500, it is now almost Shs. 8000. Where are we heading to?" Waliggo asked.

Regarding maternal health care, DP Women's League expressed dissatisfaction over the expensive services offered by Mulago Hospital for women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mr. President, Mulago Hospital, a hospital which was built for women is very expensive and you are calling it a women's hospital. Please, if you are giving us something, give it to us wholeheartedly." Waliggo implored.

The DP women also expressed remorse over children and husbands who are arrested and tortured.

The women accused the government of keeping a blind eye on the perpetrators of human rights.

"As women of the Democratic Party, we are very much concerned about the torture of our children in this country. It is the government's mandate to give us protection. torture I'm this country is still going on." She added.

DP Women further expressed their condemnation on several other issues affecting the well-being of the Ugandan woman like the overwhelming teacher-Pupil ratio in schools, sexual harassment from men, and easy access to government services.

International Women's Day was based on the theme; "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow."

The National celebrations took place at Kololo Independence Grounds and several opposition political parties like NUP, FDC, DP held the celebrations at their respective headquarters.