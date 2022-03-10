Uganda: Kidandala Drops Appeal Challenging Ssegirinya's Election

Former contestant for the Kawempe North MP seat, Suleiman Kidandala has dropped his appeal challenging the election of Muhammad Ssegirinya into parliament.

In the January 14 polls, Kidandala got 7,512 votes against Ssegirinya's 41,197, prompting the former to run to court for lack of requisite academic qualifications by his rival.

High Court judge Henrietta Wolayo however dismissed the petition on grounds that Kidandala had failed to serve Ssegirinya as required by the law, describing the petition as redundant and ordered each party to bear the costs of the suit.

Kidandala then appealed the decision in the Court of Appeal where it was pending.

In the withdrawal letter,Kidandala said he has decided to withdraw the election petition having lost interest to prosecute Ssegirinya for a number of reasons.

"But most of all the continued incarceration of the first respondent [Ssegirinya] has portrayed the appellant as if he is on the side of the tormentors. This has greatly compromised the appellant's values of truthfully fighting for the underdog in society and progressive change. We therefore instructed to pray that the appeal is withdrawn," wrote his lawyers Alaka and Company Advocates.

Ssegirinya has never appeared in court since the case started and neither has he ever sent lawyers to represent him since he claims he was never served and therefore not aware that his election is being challenged.

Ssegirinya is currently in prison where he is held alongside his colleague, Allan Ssewanyana on allegations of being behind the recent spate of killings by machete welding goons in the greater Masaka region.