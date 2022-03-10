Africa: Uganda Ranks 5th in Absa Africa Financial Markets Index 2021

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda is now ranked fifth with a score of 57 out of 23 countries surveyed in the Africa Financial Markets Index (AFMI) 2021.

The Absa Group survey, released in Kampala on Wednesday, indicates that Uganda was up from 10th position in comparison to the survey done in 2020. (See all rankings bottom)

In a presentation at a dialogue that followed the AFMI survey launch, Uganda's Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi said the country is capable of even doing better.

"The depth and liquidity of capital markets is fundamental to supporting economic growth, creating investment opportunities and attracting foreign and local capitals. I'm optimistic about Uganda's economic recovery. With the reforms we have embarked on, we will prosper in the medium term," Ggoobi said.

The Absa Africa Financial Markets Index evaluates financial market development in 23 countries, and highlights economies with the most supportive environment for effective markets. The aim is to show present positions, as well as how economies can improve market frameworks to bolster investor access and sustainable growth.

The index assesses countries according to six pillars: market depth; access to foreign exchange; market transparency, tax and regulatory environment; capacity of local investors; macroeconomic opportunity; and enforceability of financial contracts.

Ghana and Uganda entered the top five for the first time both earning points for progress, the survey said. South Africa, Mauritius and Nigeria maintain their lead in the index, though with scores slipping in 2021 for all three.

In the East Africa region, Uganda ranked number one followed by Kenya with a score of 47, Tanzania came third with a score of 45, followed by Rwanda with 43 and Ethiopia 25.

The average scores declined to 46.4 from 50.8 last year, with only seven countries earning above 50. Malawi, Egypt and Uganda are among the countries that improved their ranking the most, according to the survey.

Out of 23 countries in the index, 19 scored lower than last year.

Michael Atingi-Ego, deputy governor of the country's central bank, Bank of Uganda, while giving his keynote address at the launch of the survey said despite the effects of the pandemic, Uganda managed to perform well.

Atingi-Ego said the ranking shows that there is need to sustain good policies and strategies that will power the financial market to drive economic growth and socio-economic transformation.

"Targeting the top of the index is symbolic of our determination to nudge, push and incentivize the fuller development of our financial markets. Effective and efficient financial markets in an open, transparent, and progressive economic environment will sustain and broaden our capacity to attract global capital, promote the effective use of domestic resources, increase resilience to economic shocks, and stimulate the economic recovery that remains fragile partly due to subdued investment," he said.

Absa Group Limited ('Absa Group') is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups.

Pillar 1: Market depth

South Africa 97

Nigeria 62

Mauritius 57

Botswana 55

Morocco 53

Ghana 50

Kenya 46

Uganda 45

Tanzania 45

Egypt 42

Angola 38

Mozambique 38

Zambia 37

Senegal 36

Ivory Coast 34

Malawi 33

Namibia 32

Rwanda 30

Seychelles 29

Cameroon 28

Eswatini 24

Lesotho 11

Ethiopia 11

Pillar 2: Access to foreign exchange

South Africa 80

Egypt 79

Rwanda 61

Uganda 61

Tanzania 59

Eswatini 59

Ghana 59

Mauritius 55

Ivory Coast 55

Zambia 50

Lesotho 48

Senegal 46

Kenya 45

Mozambique 44

Malawi 44

Namibia 44

Morocco 40

Angola 40

Seychelles 38

Cameroon 31

Botswana 29

Ethiopia 28

Nigeria 20

Pillar 3: Market transparency, tax and regulatory environment

Nigeria 86

South Africa 84

Mauritius 83

Kenya 79

Ghana 75

Morocco 73

Zambia 69

Rwanda 67

Tanzania 66

Botswana 61

Uganda 60

Egypt 60

Seychelles 57

Malawi 56

Ivory Coast 55

Angola 54

Lesotho 50

Senegal 43

Mozambique 42

Namibia 41

Eswatini 37

Cameroon 34

Ethiopia 28

Pillar 4: Capacity of local investors

Namibia 100

South Africa 77

Mauritius 68

Botswana 60

Nigeria 44

Eswatini 41

Morocco 39

Seychelles 31

Kenya 24

Tanzania 23

Ghana 21

Mozambique 18

Malawi 18

Zambia 18

Egypt 18

Uganda 16

Cameroon 15

Rwanda 15

Lesotho 13

Angola 12

Ivory Coast 11

Senegal 11

Ethiopia 10

Pillar 5: Macroeconomic opportunity

Egypt 82

South Africa 77

Botswana 76

Uganda 70

Nigeria 69

Mauritius 67

Tanzania 65

Ghana 65

Morocco 64

Rwanda 64

Namibia 64

Eswatini 64

Kenya 62

Ivory Coast 62

Seychelles 62

Ethiopia 62

Senegal 59

Cameroon 57

Malawi 55

Mozambique 52

Lesotho 52

Zambia 47

Angola 41

Pillar 6: Enforceability of standard master agreements

Ghana 100

Nigeria 100

South Africa 100

Uganda 90

Mauritius 90

Zambia 85

Malawi 80

Kenya 28

Botswana 25

Rwanda 18

Mozambique 18

Egypt 10

Tanzania 10

Morocco 10

Namibia 10

Eswatini 10

Ivory Coast 10

Seychelles 10

Ethiopia 10

Senegal 10

Cameroon 10

Lesotho 10

Angola 10