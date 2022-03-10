Kenya: Transport CS Appoints Emile Arao as New Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Boss

Nairobi — Transport CS James Macharia has appointed Emile Arao as the new Director-General of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority(KCAA).

Arao takes over from Gilbert Kibe, Kibe who has served as the KCAA boss for two terms.

Kibe took over from Col Hilary Kioko in April 2015.

"Arao is an accomplished Aviation professional holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Aircraft engineering technology and a Masters Degree in Business Administration in Aviation, "said Macharia.

Prior to his appointment, Arao headed the East African Community's Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (EAC-Cassoa).

The Entebbe-based Cassoa is an institution of the East African Community bloc established to promote air safety and civil aviation development.