Tanzania: Stakeholders' Conference Throws Weight Behind Avocado Value Chain

The European Union funded AGRI-CONNECT programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, is convening a two-day National Avocado Conference 'Promoting the Competitiveness of the Avocado Industry in Tanzania'.

The conference started yesterday and is expected to conclude today in the Iringa region.

The conference gathers key stakeholders along the avocado value chain, including officials from relevant ministries and regulatory institutions, development partners, researchers, private sector, as well as representatives from the financial institutions, producers, processors and traders.

The AGRI-CONNECT programme carried out an analysis of the horticultural value chain, which highlighted the challenges and opportunities of the avocado industry in the southern highlands' regions.

Over 26,000 farmers are engaged in avocado farming, of whom 38 per cent are located in the Southern Highland regions. Njombe, Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe, Kilimanjaro, Kagera and Arusha are the major avocado producing regions in the country, and the avocado industry is rapidly emerging in other areas.

Tanzania is among the largest producers of avocado in Africa. In 2019, Tanzania produced 40,000 tons of avocados and the production is estimated to increase by 20% annually.

Of the total avocado production, around 65 per cent was absorbed by the domestic market; 14 per cent was consumed on-farm, including 6 per cent waste; and only 21 per cent was exported, mainly to the European market.

However, up to 20 per cent post-harvest loss due to inefficiency of value chain operations has been reported.

The processing of avocado in the domestic market is minimal, and therefore represents an untapped opportunity for the avocado value chain.

"Avocado is among the crops given priority by the government considering its benefits in environment, health and economy," said Queen Sendiga, Regional Commissioner of Iringa who represents the Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe.

"Statistics shows that the avocado export has increased significantly from 3,279 tons in 2015 to 9,000 tons in 2019, amounting to USD. $8.5 million. Recently, our country has secured new avocado markets in China and India."

Tanzanian avocado matures later than other major avocado producing countries, giving producers in Tanzania a favorable comparative advantage.

This, coupled with the increasing global demand of avocado puts Tanzania in a favourable position for tapping further into the export market.

The Tanzanian trade map suggests that between 2016 and 2020, there has been a notable 82 per cent increase in annual avocado export earnings, especially in European markets.

Commercial avocado farming provides an avenue to successfully diversify Tanzania's portfolio of horticultural crops, thereby enhancing the value of the horticultural sub-sector.

Despite great potential, the competitiveness of the Tanzanian avocado industry compared to other producers in South America, is hampered by inefficiencies in seedling selection, certification and taxation systems, as well as insufficient collection centers and pack-houses and inadequate transport infrastructures, which results in significant post-harvest losses.

Some of the priority needs identified include improved coordination between different institutions, support through policy and legislative instruments, facilitation for certification and export procedures, among other sector enabler interventions.

In this context, the Ministry of Agriculture, with support from the technical assistance of the AGRI-CONNECT programme, decided to develop an 'Avocado Strategic Plan' that outlines specific actions, guidelines and assigns responsibilities to the various stakeholders for spearheading the development of the avocado industry.

The conference is geared towards gathering inputs from all relevant stakeholders in order to design a clear implementation plan that will improve coordination and prioritise actions required to promote the Tanzanian avocado industry.

The discussions will be organized around three sub-themes to be presented by speakers from prominent institutions: