Tanzania: Samia At One - Legacy Set With 15,000 Classroom

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has set a legacy in the education sector by extraordinarily improving the learning and teaching environment in the country.

Among President Samia's commendable measures is the construction of 15,000 classrooms for primary and secondary schools across the country..

Highlighting President Samia's achievement during her first year in office, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolph Mkenda, noted that the government is also constructing new 245 secondary schools to specifically provide education to girls.

"The new schools will be built in wards without secondary schools and this is aimed at reducing the distance covered by girls to and from school. A total of 180bn/- has been allocated for this purpose," Prof Mkenda said during a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

In addition, a total of 11.20bn/- was dispatched in June last year for upgrading of teachers' training colleges in Sumbawanga (Rukwa), Dakawa and Mhonda in Morogoro.

Through the Tanzania Covid-19 Socioeconomic Response Plan (TCRP), the government has also spent 5.44bn/- to improve infrastructure in 17 teachers' training colleges countrywide.

The improvement works include construction of 41 classrooms, three seminar rooms and 15 dormitories in the colleges.

In order to improve the capacity of trainers, Prof Mkenda said the government has provided training to 572 instructors in the field of sports, music, arts and drama in addition to business.

During the last one year, the government has as well spent 5.94bn/- to purchase 38 vehicles for quality control offices in order to improve quality of education, he stated.

"In the same vein, a total of 2.6bn/- was disbursed to improve monitoring of teaching by enabling quality control offices to provide advice on improvement of the education sector," he explained.

As part of the government's efforts to provide education to girls, construction of a special secondary school for girls is ongoing in Dodoma at a cost of 17bn/-, he said, noting that upon its completion it will accommodate 1,000 students.

Prof Mkenda said a total of 6.8bn/- has so far been dished out for the project whose construction has reached 65 per cent.

Dodoma region is also witnessing construction of a technical training college, which will accommodate 3,000 students upon its completion. The total cost of the whole project is 17.9bn/- and the government has so far disbursed 3.92bn/- as of January, this year.

Prof Mkenda explained further that a total of 30.84bn/- was dished out in January to Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) to complete construction of technical training centres in 25 districts.

During the period, the government has also disbursed 16.8bn/- for construction of vocational training colleges in regions without the facilities which include Njombe, Rukwa and Geita.

Apart from vocational training colleges, the government has allocated 3.45bn/- for rehabilitation of 12 Folk Development Colleges (FDCs), each with a capacity of accommodating 250 students.

It further provided 6.8bn/- for procurement of furniture in 34 FDCs in order to improve practical training to students, said Prof Mkenda.

In tertiary education, the budget for loans to students in higher institutions of learning was increased to 570bn/- during fiscal year 2021/2022 from 464bn/- during the previous year.

Through the increment the number of beneficiaries in the institutions has increased to 176,619 students during 2021/2022 up from 142,170 beneficiaries during 2020/2021.

Prof Mkenda noted further that the government has secured a soft loan amounting to 425 million US dollars (approximately 972b/-) for the Higher Education for Economic Transformation, an initiative that seeks to improve quality and opportunities for secondary students seeking to pursue higher education.

"A total of 14 public universities and institutions charged with higher education, science and technology will benefit from the project," he remarked.

Prof Mkenda stated further that the government is working on reviewing the curriculum in line with directions by President Samia. The review is aimed at producing skilled and knowledgeable candidates.

On education for students with special needs he said the government is constructing a model school in Lukeledi, Mtwara, which will have a capacity of accommodating 620 students.