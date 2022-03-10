Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Sweeping Amendments of Zanzibar Media Laws

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has ordered sweeping amendments of the media laws in the Isles to create a more conducive working environment for journalists.

"Let all government institutions that have been entrusted with the media regulatory roles to sit together and make amendments to come up with constructive legislation," Dr Mwinyi said when he was opening Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) general meeting here yesterday.

President Mwinyi further directed all government leaders to accord journalists the cooperation they deserve in their noble tasks to collect and disseminate information to members of the public.

"Wananchi have the right to know the implementation of various development projects in the country," Dr Mwinyi said, reiterating the need for the government executives to release information.

He asked Zanzibar Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Tabia Maulid Mwita, and her Union counterpart, Nape Nnauye, to work closely towards the improvement of the isles' media legislations--Zanzibar Broadcasting Commission Act, 1977 and Registration of News Agents, Newspapers and Books Act No.5 of 1988.

The isles leader however implored members of the media to report constructively on development issues, citing the newly introduced blue economy concept, which needs aggressive coverage by journalists.

He challenged journalists to uplift their understanding of the subject and use simple language to enlighten members of the public.

"Simply put, the blue economy means sustainable uses of marine resources for the national and individual economic growth," explained President Mwinyi.

President Mwinyi mentioned tourism and fishery sectors as the blue economy's key sectors, with each contributing 30 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP).

He said the government envisages boosting the fishing sector by increasing the fishermen's catches from the current average of two to three kilogrammes to one ton per trip.

"The two sectors--tourism and fishery--have immense potentials to transform Zanzibar, economically," said the president.

He cited other components of the blue economy as ports, maritime transport and trade, and oil and natural gas.

The Information Ministers--Tabia and Nape--pledged to work on the media laws as per the presidential directive to ensure members of the fourth pillar of the state have more friendly working environment.

Nape challenged journalists to embrace specialisations to survive in the highly demanding and challenging markets.

He asked journalists to support President Mwinyi whose development initiatives, "speak for themselves."

Earlier, TEF Chairman Deodatus Balile decried the oppressive media laws in the country, calling for their amendments. He further asked President Mwinyi to compel his lieutenants in the government to emulate his system of meeting the press on a regular basis.

The chairman said the 'Blue economy and mass communication'-themed gathering seeks to widen editors and journalists' understanding on the concept, with the view of supporting the government in the exhaustive exploitation of the sector.

Besides the general meeting, President Mwinyi also launched TEF-Zanzibar Chapter.