Tanzania: Samia Wins Kudos for Uplifting Maritime Sector

AS Tanzanians mark one-year reign of President Samia Suluhu Hassan on 19th March this year, every sector in the country has witnessed great achievements worthy to be praised, and one of them is Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), the main gateway for other countries relying on its ports for export and import of goods.

In analysis, there have been significant improvements at Mwanza Port in streamlining the Dar es Salaam and Uganda Corridor, facilitating trade between Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan, which many people rely on to do business across the hinterland.

In the drive after coming to power, President Samia provided 500bn/- for upgrading the country's ports, where Mwanza Port pocketed 11.24bn/- to bring about significant operational changes and increase productivity in Lake Victoria.

Shedding light on that recently, the Acting Manager of Lake Victoria Ports, Francisco Mwanga said they have benefited from the money by purchasing various equipment, which have brought great efficiency in their operations.

Elaborating, he said Mwanza 's primary port facilities are on Lake Victoria, which consists of two ports, namely Mwanza North Port particularly dedicated to passenger operations, and Mwanza South Port, where all cargo activities are concentrated. Mr Mwanga added: "The Mwanza office is also in charge of the other ports on Lake Victoria: Kemondo Bay and Musoma. Though the ports of Mwanza are owned and managed by Tanzania Ports Authority, the marine services are mainly provided by the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL), which owns and operates the ships for both passenger and cargo."

"The terminals in the ports are for small vessels operating in Lake Victoria in both Mwanza North and South ports. There is a specialized facility called Linkspan for wagon ferries available at Mwanza South Port, Kemondo Bay, and Musoma ports. There are also RORO facilities at Mwanza North port of 10m length.

"Movement of cargo from one port to another is by small vessels plying in the lake and several wagon ferries. The port is connected by railway (operated by TRL). Roads are paved and in good condition (managed by TANROADS), and Victoria Lake Waterways (owned by TPA while ships are owned and operated by Marine Services Company Ltd)." With that background, TPA activities drew concern from various stakeholders using Lake Victoria ports, commending the sixth phase government for the significant investments and improvements at the ports, pinpointing a bright future to the country, its people and businesses. For instance, the Director of Vejsa Shipping Agency, Vedastus Pastor, thanked President Samia for providing funds to TPA to be used in the purchase of various equipment to facilitate transportation, loading and offloading of goods such as coal from ships at the ports.

"Mama Samia has done a very important thing, she has brought us a grade machine, which has greatly simplified the loading and offloading of ships as well as certification, which is something unique ... recently, we loaded 600 tonnes in only two days, when it used to take more than two weeks in the past, now we reach the market early, and this has attracted traders to use these ports," he added.

That prompted different stakeholders to air their views, including the manager of the MV Rafiki boat owned by Songoro Marine Company, Salehe Omar, who said: "Improvements made at the Port of Mwanza have enabled ships to enter and dock safely at the port, unlike before,". On his part, Port Security Officer, Malon Gumbo said strengthened security network at the ports have raised stakeholders and traders' confidence, adding: "We (Department of Fire, Safety, Health and Environment) have greatly succeeded in controlling smuggling of illicit goods, such as cannabis and the safety of passengers and their cargoes has been taken care of."

However, he called on Tanzanians and other residents in the East Africa bloc to use the ports along the lake for passenger and freight transport as security is adequate. Looking at Mwanza Port keenly, there have been significant improvements in streamlining the Dar es Salaam and Uganda Corridor, facilitating trade between Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan, which are landlocked countries relying on Tanzania to link them with the Sea.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP) Dodoma Liaison Officer, Neema Sitta, 22,000 sorghum farmers in Dodoma districts of Bahi, Chamwino, Mpwapwa, Kongwa, Chemba and Kondoa in the last fiscal year exported 28,000 tonnes of the crop through Mwanza Port to South Sudan and Kenya refugee camps and earned USD 13.5 billion, saying it is a clear testimony of how the harbor is of great value to Tanzania and its people.

She further said: "Tanzania is lucky to be a hub of WFP food stores in the global commodity management facility and hence, in our programme we take food to refugees in South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. Currently, there is a placed order of 200 tonnes (of sorghum) to South Sudan, and this consignment must pass through Mwanza Port, while Burundi Breweries has placed another order." This is an area that TPA is giving a lot of focus business-wise and trying to tap based on the pace set by President Samia's leadership to reinforce bilateral ties with the neighboring countries in EAC as far as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) who rely on Dar es Salaam to import and export their goods.

As we move forward as a nation, the TPA is more determined than ever before to keep our ports' systems at the forefront of the hinterland, regional and global trade through increased efficiency, effectiveness and diligence.

Reinforcing the success of TPA work, the Minister for Works and Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa recently in Dar es Salaam said the sixth-phase government has focused and banked on strengthening and investing in the port services, terming it as the backbone of the economy.

On the upgrading of the Dar es Salaam Port, he detailed that engineering design has been completed for the improvement of rail layout in the port.

"The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has requested the World Bank to review and reallocate project funds to finance the implementation of a project to improve the railway network within the Dar es Salaam port," he said.

Prof Mbarawa said by February 2022, TPA had received the permit and implementation is expected to begin this month. With regards to the increasing depth to 14.5 metres and strengthening berth number 8-11, the minister said the consultant started work on feasibility study, designing and preparation of tender documents by August 2021 and has already submitted a preliminary report.

The success of port services during the sixth phase administration includes a berth upgrade project number 0-7 at the Dar es Salaam port that was completed in July 2021 and launched in December 2021.