Tanzania: Mpango Underlines Measures to Boost Investments, Businesses

Tanzania has heavily invested in improving the business and investment climate, including strengthening cooperation with various nations and opening up businesses that were affected by the Covid-19, the Vice-President Philip Mpango has said.

Opening World Economic Forum for the African Region in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Dr Mpango said Tanzania had also made efforts to attract foreign investments.

He highlighted government measures to strengthen the economy and develop small and medium businesses following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among steps taken include scraping some of taxes to resuce businesses hit by the pandemic.

The virtual forum centred on a topic how technology can be used in boosting small and medium enterprises in scaling up African economies after the Covid-19 pandemic challenge.

The VP expressed the government's commitment to strengthen further small and medium enterprises.

"The move to reduce and scrape various taxes is aimed to salvage the businesses from collapsing from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr Mpango.

The VP said the government chaired the discussions during the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) to understand the challenges facing investors as well as coming up with their immediate solutions.

In boosting further the economy of the country, he outlined several major projects which are being undertaken by the government including energy, infrastructure and water projects and those involving information communication technologies (ICT) to facilitate more trade and investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that through the National Socio-economic Response Plan (TCRP) in the fight against Covid-19, the government has continued to improve the various sectors including health, education, water sectors as well as boosting small and medium enterprises.

Such initiatives have started showing signals of economic growth and increased investments in the various sectors including mining and tourists.

Dr Mpango indicated that 90 percent of the businesses in the country are small and medium enterprises, which largely contribute to youth and women employment.

He, however, noted that the third Five Year National Development Plan has outlined measures for growing the businesses through technological advancement.

On the other hand, the government has invested in ICT infrastructure including mobile money transfers, scrapping levies in the importation of computers, business startups as well as building capacity for innovators through the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).

The virtual meeting attracted participants including government leaders, private sectors, and international organizations from the African region.