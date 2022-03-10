Ghana: Gender Equality, Climate Change Remain Central to Ghana's Development Agenda

Gender equality and climate change remain central to Ghana's Development Agenda as captured in the National Medium-Term Development Policy (MTDP) Framework for 2022-2025.

The policy framework addresses gender equality and climate change to promote the reduction of deforestation, ensure gender equality, increase the productive use of clean water, good energy and safer environment.

The Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, said this at a seminar to commemorate the 2022 International Women's Day Celebrations, themed, "climate change: empowering the Ghanaian woman for a sustainable tomorrow" in Accra.

Mrs Zuweira Abudu said women and children play an instrumental role in the protection of the environment and thus, must be empowered.

"Women and girls have important roles as primary land, water, and natural resources managers and are powerful agents of change in formulating responses to climate change and thus must be seen as part of the solution." she added.

She said climate action could not be successful and sustainable if it did not include women and girls who are early adopters of new agricultural techniques and first responders when disaster strikes.

The Minister said in efforts to effectively and efficiently manage women's and girls' safety and security against climate change, the ministry had liaised with other bodies to review sessions in the MTDP to assess the achievement of the set targets.

"The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has enhanced collaboration with Development Partners, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and Civil Society Organisations, Academia and Research Institutions by instituting quarterly review sessions to assess the achievement of set targets," she added.

The chairperson for the parliamentary Select Committee on Gender, Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah, said Women and Children are more dependent on the natural resources that climate change threatens the most, hence they need to be factored in protecting the environment.

She saidwomen across the world should not be left out in the fight against climate change, but rather be recognised as frontline advocates in the climate change combat.