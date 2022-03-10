South Africa: SIU Raids Lotteries Offices in Kimberley

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a search and seizure warrant from the Kimberley Magistrate Court in the Northern Cape to raid the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices.

The warrant, which was obtained on Tuesday, authorises the SIU to search and seize evidence from the NLC Kimberly offices, in relation to the funding of non-profit organisations (NPO) meant to uplift communities in the province.

Accompanied by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention (Hawks), SIU investigators are currently raiding NLC offices to seize evidence that might assist with an ongoing investigation.

The SIU was reliably informed by whistle-blowers that NLC officials had allegedly enlisted the services of runners, who were tasked with the responsibility of scouting NPOs in the province and encourage them to apply for NLC funding.

Immediately after the funding was approved and released to NPOs, it is alleged that the runners, together with NLC officials, would share approximately 30% of the funding.

Fearing that the normal procedure of requesting documents, in accordance with the SIU Act 74 of 1996, might result in crucial evidence being compromised, the SIU approached the court for a search and seizure warrant to raid the NLC offices.

The SIU is looking to seize documents, laptops and computer hard drives.

The SIU was, in terms of Proclamation R32 of 2020, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the NLC and the conduct of its officials.

The proclamation covers offences which took place between 1 January 2014 and 6 November 2020, the date of publication of this proclamation, or which took place prior to 1 January 2014.

It also covers any offences after the proclamation date that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under authority of Proclamation R32 of 2020.