Egypt: FAO Delegation Discuss Egypt's Preparations for Hosting Cop 27

10 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture el Sayyed el Qusair conferred with a delegation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) preparation for COP 27 that will be hosted in Sharm el Sheikh in November.

During the meeting on Thursday 10/3/2022, Qusair reviewed the priorities of the Egyptian government and the fields of supporting climate work via expanding the implementation of the projects against climate change impact.

He pointed out to the support of the FAO to get funding to implement projects of climate adaptation like the projects of increasing the efficiency of using water and expanding the use of new and renewable energy especially using solar energy in the agricultural activities like irrigation in addition to the projects of increasing the efficiency of the sector of animal production.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X