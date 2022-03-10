Egypt: FAO Delegation Discuss Egypt's Preparations for Hosting Cop 27

Minister of Agriculture el Sayyed el Qusair conferred with a delegation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) preparation for COP 27 that will be hosted in Sharm el Sheikh in November.

During the meeting on Thursday 10/3/2022, Qusair reviewed the priorities of the Egyptian government and the fields of supporting climate work via expanding the implementation of the projects against climate change impact.

He pointed out to the support of the FAO to get funding to implement projects of climate adaptation like the projects of increasing the efficiency of using water and expanding the use of new and renewable energy especially using solar energy in the agricultural activities like irrigation in addition to the projects of increasing the efficiency of the sector of animal production.