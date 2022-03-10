Egypt: Republican Decrees Allocating Lands to Set Up Logistics Zones

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree no. 62 of year 2022 allocating two state-owned land plots to establish logistics zones and commercial chains in Minya and Giza governorates.

Also, Sisi issued decision no. 63 of year 2022 using a state-owned plot of land in setting up a sewage treatment station in Aswan.

The president issued as well decree no. 65 of year 2022 allocating state-owned land plots in South Sinai for the governorate.

All decrees were published in Thursday's official gazette.