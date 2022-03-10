Egypt: Republican Decrees Allocating Lands to Set Up Logistics Zones

10 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree no. 62 of year 2022 allocating two state-owned land plots to establish logistics zones and commercial chains in Minya and Giza governorates.

Also, Sisi issued decision no. 63 of year 2022 using a state-owned plot of land in setting up a sewage treatment station in Aswan.

The president issued as well decree no. 65 of year 2022 allocating state-owned land plots in South Sinai for the governorate.

All decrees were published in Thursday's official gazette.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X