Egypt: Cabinet Approves Issuing Statute of Clinical Medical Research Law

10 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet under Moustafa Madbouli approved on Sunday a draft resolution on the issuance of the statute of the law regulating clinical medical research in Egypt, the first unified legislative framework for managing clinical trials.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved requests by a number of private companies to contract with Canal Co. For Electricity Distribution to set up solar energy stations with a capacity of 5 megawatt in Sharm el Sheikh to feed the buildings that will house the meetings of COP27 conference.

The move comes as part of the Egyptian government's efforts to engage the private sector in infrastructure projects, especially in the renewable energy domain.

MENA

