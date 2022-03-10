Egypt: PM - Talks Between Egypt, Saudi Arabia Expand Bilateral Ties

10 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Thursday chaired a government meeting to discuss a number of vital files.

Madbouli started today's meeting with expressing his heartfelt appreciation and respect to all families of Egyptian martyrs on the occasion of the Martyr Day.

The premier talked about President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, which came as part of distinction and privacy of relations biding Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Talks between the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia took up ways of expanding vistas of bilateral ties in different domains.

Concerning repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Madbouli said the first meeting of the committee in charge of managing the crisis was held, whose meetings will convene regularly to review the provision of goods in local markets.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X