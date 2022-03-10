Egypt: PM - Talks Between Egypt, Saudi Arabia Expand Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Thursday chaired a government meeting to discuss a number of vital files.

Madbouli started today's meeting with expressing his heartfelt appreciation and respect to all families of Egyptian martyrs on the occasion of the Martyr Day.

The premier talked about President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, which came as part of distinction and privacy of relations biding Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Talks between the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia took up ways of expanding vistas of bilateral ties in different domains.

Concerning repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Madbouli said the first meeting of the committee in charge of managing the crisis was held, whose meetings will convene regularly to review the provision of goods in local markets.

MENA