South Africa: Electoral Commission On Candidates Contesting Municipal By - Elections On 16 March 2022

Four municipal ward by-elections will take place in Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

The fourteen candidates from seven political parties will contest the by-elections.

In the Eastern Cape:

Ward 05 in the Intsika Yethu Municipality - EC135 will be contested by Nolwazi Constance Nolukholo Nyandana from the African National Congress (ANC), Lwando Stefanis from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Bongile Solani from the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC); and Andris Ceki from the United Democratic Movement (UDM).>

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 48.88% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 75.75% of valid votes.

Ward 01 in the Engcobo Municipality - EC137 will be contested by Aphiwe Zihlangu, from the African National Congress (ANC); Masibulele Booi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); and Yandisa Reginald Sikinzi of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the death of a councillor. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 47.23% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 81.92% of valid votes.

In the Mpumalanga:

Ward 08 in the Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme - MP304 will be contested by Happy Maseko from the African National Congress (ANC), Benjamin Sandile Mthembu from the African People's Movement (APM); and Bongani Emmanuel Longwe from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward n the 2021 municipal elections was 41.84% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 60.51% of valid votes.

Ward 06 in the Thaba Chweu - MP321 from will be contested by Maggy Maboyi from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP); Lerato Mildred Chiloane from African National Congress (ANC); Paul Bodutu Mokgosinyane from the African Unified Movement (AUM) and William Sekuntla Sekgobela from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 41.63% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 58.05% of valid votes.

