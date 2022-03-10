Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccination - Third Dose Coverage Does Not Exceed 13 Percent (Louzir)

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 third dose coverage does not exceed 13%, said President of the Vaccination Campaign Steering Committee and Director of Pasteur Institute Hechmi Louzir.

The first and second dose coverage was high with 82% for the over-40s and 73% for people aged 18 years and over. The third dose coverage is poor, particularly compared to the European average (50% in France.)

Louzir hinted that the improvement of epidemiological indicators may have encouraged the mjority of those vaccinated to get only two shots which, he said, is a wrong line of reasoning. Immunity wanes six months after the second dose and chronic conditions, in particular, put patients at increased risk thus the need for them to get the third shot.

Louzir said vaccination statistics over the last days show the number of people attending their appointments hit a record low with just 1% of the total of those who received text invites.