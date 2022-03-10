South Africa: Post Office Warns Members of the Public of Scams

10 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Don't fall victim to scams, says Post Office

The SA Post Office has received numerous enquiries from members of the public who received emails that appear to originate from the Post Office, but are designed to manipulate the receiver to pay money into a fraudulent account.

The messages state that the parcel can only be released once a clearance fee has been paid and include a link. Should the receiver click on the link, a page requesting payment opens where the receiver can make a payment to 'release' the fictitious parcel.

This is how you can spot a message or email that is not from the Post Office:

The Post Office never asks for import duties or clearance fees in advance. If there are customs fees payable on a parcel from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel from the Post Office counter.

The Post Office never requests your bank account number or an online payment for customs duties.

The tracking number on the message is invalid when entered into the postal tracking website.

The Post Office sends customers an SMS or a collection slip when they have a parcel waiting for collection at a post office branch. This parcel should be collected as soon as possible to make sure it is not returned to the sender. Post Office branches have separate queues, so if you collect a parcel you will go into a shorter, faster queue.

The Post Office encourages members of the public with any information about postal crimes to contact its toll-free crime buster hotline on 0800 020 070.

