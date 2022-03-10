Nigeria: Ekong Back From Injury, to Play Against Ghana in Playoffs

10 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong is now fit and cleared by Watford medical team after a mild injury.

Troost-Ekong resumed full training yesterday. He's now in good shape for the World Cup play-offs against Ghana later this month.

This news is a big boost for coach Augustine Eguavoen ahead of this month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification play-off against the Black Stars.

Watford in a statement on their website, confirmed Troost-Ekong has returned to full training.

A groin problem ruled the Nigerian centre back and although he is back with the squad, the game against Wolves tonight might be too early for him.

"William Troost-Ekong makes his return to full training today (Wednesday) following a minor groin problem, but Thursday's Molineux encounter is likely to come too soon for the Nigeria captain," the statement read.

Troost-Ekong's only game for the Hornets this year was against Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day, before he joined up with the Eagles for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where Nigeria exited in the Second round.

Since his return to the UK, he has been an unused substitute against Burnley, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

