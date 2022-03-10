Nigeria: LIRS Reaffirms March 31 Deadline for Filing Individual Annual Tax Returns

10 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has notified all individual taxpayers, including self-employed persons and employees under the PAYE Scheme to file their Annual Tax Returns on or before March 31, 2022.

This it said in a statement is in accordance with provisions of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 2011 (as amended).

"The obligation to file annual tax returns is stipulated in Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA). This provision makes it mandatory for all taxable person(s) to file a return of aggregate income from all sources for the preceding year with the State tax authority in which they are deemed resident within 90 days from the commencement of every new year of assessment, "it stated.

The Executive Chairman of LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair in the statement urged all individual taxpayers, including self-employed persons and employees under the PAYE Scheme in Lagos State to file their annual tax returns on or before March 31, 2022, to avoid payment of penalties as well as other statutory sanctions.

He also emphasized that filing of tax returns in Lagos State can only be done on the LIRS e-Tax portal.

"It is therefore mandatory for all taxable persons in the State to register on the e-Tax portal. The e-Tax portal is built purposely for the convenience of taxpayers. It is easy, convenient, and safe, "he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X