South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Host President Filipe Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique for a Working Visit

10 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host His Excellency Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, on a Working Visit to Pretoria tomorrow, Friday, 11 March 2022.

President Nyusi will attend the 3rd Session of the Bi-National Commission of Cooperation (BNC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Mozambique.

South Africa and Mozambique share strong historical ties arising from the solidarity formed during the two nations' struggles against colonialism and apartheid.

Beginning in 1997, bilateral relations between South Africa and Mozambique were conducted at the level of the Heads of State Economic Bilateral Forum (HOSEB).

However, on 13 December 2011, the two countries signed an agreement on the establishment of Bi-National Commission of Cooperation (BNC), thus elevating the status of the relations to highest level.

The BNC comprises a Political and Diplomatic Committee; Defence and Security Committee; Economic Committee, and Social Committee which promote cooperation in these areas.

Since the establishment of the BNC in 2011, cooperation has resulted in the signing of a range of sectoral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The BNC is preceded by meetings of senior officials and Ministers.

The two Heads of State are also expected to share views on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest, particularly peace, security and economic development matters.

The Commission will evaluate progress on all outstanding projects and the implementation of commitments of the 2nd BNC, and will reaffirm the bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between South Africa and its eastern neighbour.

